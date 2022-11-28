Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man who has been charged with murder reportedly had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim.

23-year-old Chance Austin Williams was taken into custody in Morgantown near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident.

Williams was the primary suspect in the death of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, on Nov. 15 in Monongalia County.

Corbin was pronounced dead that day at a scene of a car accident on Greenbag Road near the intersection of Luckey Lane.

During the investigation, detectives found “a large volume of blood inside the vehicle” with multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, and torso, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies went to Corbin’s home in Fairmont to notify his mother of his passing, court documents say she told police that Corbin and Williams had a “tumultuous relationship,” further saying Williams had previously beat Corbin up.

Deputies then responded to Williams’ known residences and saw “what appeared to be blood on the front door” and found bloody clothing believed to have been worn during the murder, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says officers also spoke with Williams’ mother, who said Williams told her he killed Corbin and that he “had a knife in his possession that he was scaring the family with early [that] morning.”

U.S. Marshals with the Morgantown Police Department and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Williams on Friday, Nov. 25 without incident.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice.”

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

