O. Clarence Forinash “Barney”

O. Clarence Forinash, known as “Barney” to co-workers, has gone to His Heavenly Home to be with the Lord and his loved ones who have gone before him. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Stonewood, WV to Opha Clarence, Sr. and Cora Lee Williams Forinash. He grew up from 1935 to 1945 on a farm in Tyler County, WV and his family later moved back to Stonewood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bertha Forinash. Surviving are two son, David Forinash and his wife Becky of Clarksburg and Michael Shawn Forinash and his companion Missy of Clarksburg; one daughter, Dawn Elaine Hogue and her husband, his favorite son-in-law, Jeff of Clarksburg; Kim Forinash; seven grandchildren, Julie Bryant, Chris Forinash, Amy Smith, Scott Hogue, Shawnee Assaro, Karlee Marsh and Kassidee Knauff; 11 great-grandchildren, Luke and Ben Forinash, Connor, AJ and Aubrey Hogue, Emily, Gracie and Jameson Smith, Britt Assaro, and MJ and Ryan Martino; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death one son, Steven Bruce Forinash. Mr. Forinash was a member of the State Guard that held demonstrations to raise funds for the war effort. He was a Boy Scout leader in Quiet Dell, WV and was a member of the Harrison County Emergency Squad for a short time. Clarence worked at McNichol Pottery, the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory, National Machinery and finally retired from the Harrison County Board of Education service personnel. Clarence was a great mechanic in his day and could weld, fabricate and do carpentry work. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

