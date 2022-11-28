Police investigate reported robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An employee at Beckley Travel Plaza told law enforcement she was the victim of a robbery Sunday night, according to a release from West Virginia State Police.

The Applegreen worker told authorities a man approached her while she was outside around 9:15 p.m. and demanded money from an ATM machine. She said she complied and gave an undisclosed large amount of money.

The employee described the suspect as wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie and sweatpants and carrying a duffel bag. She said the employee did not show a weapon or threaten her, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 office at 304-256-6786.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.