Police investigate reported robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza

The suspect was described as a man with a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie and sweatpants
Police (MGN)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An employee at Beckley Travel Plaza told law enforcement she was the victim of a robbery Sunday night, according to a release from West Virginia State Police.

The Applegreen worker told authorities a man approached her while she was outside around 9:15 p.m. and demanded money from an ATM machine. She said she complied and gave an undisclosed large amount of money.

The employee described the suspect as wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie and sweatpants and carrying a duffel bag. She said the employee did not show a weapon or threaten her, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 office at 304-256-6786.

