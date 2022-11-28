On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Robert Nelson Tennant of Fairview passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Robert was born on April 5, 1932 in Jakes Run, WV to the late Andy Pete and Audie Ellen (Henderson) Tennant. A 1950 graduate of Clay Battelle High School, he spent four years in the US Army, serving in the Korean War. After returning from the war, Robert married his loving wife Rosella (Haught) Tennant on September 10, 1955. Robert worked for 29 years at Loveridge Coal Mine, retiring as Head Maintenance Foreman. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, taking his grandchildren fishing, working in his garage, and shooting pool (he was a five-time Fred Smutley champion). An avid sports fan, Robert always enjoyed talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and WVU sports. In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Rosella; three sisters Carol Thomas, Mary Lou Lemley, and Rebecca Steele; a brother David Tennant; and a son-in-law Bradley Wolfe. He is survived by four children: Randy Tennant and wife Trina of Fairview, Gary Tennant and wife Susan of Monumental, Greg Tennant and wife Julie of Fairview, and Marsha Wolfe of Fairview; seven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Dianne Hunnell and husband Charles of Jakes Run. The family will receive friends at the Noah’s Ark Assembly of God in Fairview on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, November 26 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steven Steele officiating. Interment will follow at the Olive Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. Close friends and family are invited to celebrate Robert’s life with a dinner in the fellowship hall of Noah’s Ark Assembly of God at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 26, before the funeral service.

