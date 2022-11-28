Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.
Richard Austin with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Thursday.
He talked about how the program operates, the main goal of the organization, and how many people are in it.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.