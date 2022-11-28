Salute to Veterans: Vets with Guitars

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Jim Snyder with Vets with Guitars joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about how he works with the organization and the different classes offered.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
snow wednesday
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Amy Eakle
First at 4 Forum: Amy Eakle
First at 4 Forum: Chase Robey
First at 4 Forum: Chase Robey
Church Vandal
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
First at 4 Forum: Amy Eakle
First at 4 Forum: Amy Eakle