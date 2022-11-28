Salute to Veterans: Vets with Guitars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Jim Snyder with Vets with Guitars joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about how he works with the organization and the different classes offered.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.