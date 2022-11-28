Two minors arrested for murder

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1:00 a.m. The caller stated that his friend had just been stabbed.

The sheriff says when deputies, detectives and emergency crews arrived at 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, they found Jayson Stephen McGraw, 18, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, lying on the ground.

McGraw was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from a stab wound.

The sheriff says two minors that ran from the stabbing scene were located and arrested for murder, a felony of the first degree.

McGraw’s body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Thoroughman reported Monday that more charges in the case could be filed at a later date.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
(File)
3 Weston residents killed in Thanksgiving crash
snow wednesday
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Santa leads Toy Drive ride.
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive

Latest News

Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the...
WV DHHR names Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services
House Call
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday