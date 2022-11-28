WV DHHR names Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Monday that a new Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services has been named.

Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said Cammie Chapman would step into the role.

This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort, Crouch said.

As Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services, Chapman will oversee DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services.

DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement establishes paternity and child support, enforces support from a child’s parents, and enforces court orders for spousal support. DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services promotes the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and vulnerable adults, supporting individuals to succeed and strengthening families.

Since 2018, Chapman has served as Associate General Counsel for DHHR and currently oversees all legal aspects of the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Additionally, Chapman has coordinated efforts across the Department to expand children’s mental health services and served as the point of contact with the U.S. Department of Justice in its partnership with DHHR regarding children’s mental health services.

“I have relied on Cammie’s expertise in the child welfare field and look forward to utilizing her management and leadership skills in this new role, as well as her enthusiastic approach to solving problems,” said Crouch. “We have much work to do in this realm and I know Cammie is the right person to tackle those challenges head on.”

Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the Director of Children Services Division. She has more than 20 years of legal experience. While in private practice, she worked in a variety of legal fields, but her focus has always been in child welfare law and representing children. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from West Virginia University.

“I am honored to continue to follow my passion and serve DHHR in this new role,” said Chapman. “Secretary Crouch and I share the same vision to move the Department forward to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable West Virginians.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.