WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help to identify a man connected with alleged thefts in Monongalia County.
Troopers said the thefts were from vehicles “in the area of Number 8 Hollow.”
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. M.J. Wilson at the WVSP Morgantown Detachment at 304-285-3200.
Below are photos of the man troopers are seeking to identify.
