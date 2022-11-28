WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help to identify a man connected with alleged thefts in Monongalia County.

Troopers said the thefts were from vehicles “in the area of Number 8 Hollow.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. M.J. Wilson at the WVSP Morgantown Detachment at 304-285-3200.

Below are photos of the man troopers are seeking to identify.

WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts
WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts(WVSP)
WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts
WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts(WVSP)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
snow wednesday
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Santa leads Toy Drive ride.
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive
Chance Austin Williams
MCSO searching for man connected to fatal crash, warrant issued

Latest News

House Call
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 28