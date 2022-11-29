11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain, very near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death.

The child’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

Latest News

West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route
West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route
Man charged for firing gun multiple times in Fairmont
Wisdom to Wealth
Bridgeport resident celebrates 100th birthday