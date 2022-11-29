Bridgeport City Council moves forward with vote for cost-of living increase for employees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As inflation rose across the country, the City of Bridgeport was looking to add a cost-of-living increase for their employees.

The idea was originally introduced in May with a 2.5% cost of living increase with their grade/step salary schedule.

However, with inflation it was proposed that they raise the cost-of-living expense by 4%.

“The cost of this increase is nearly $429,400. These monies would come from the contingency fund, which currently has $487,000. So, with the budget normally being conservative as to revenue collections. It is expected that there would be excess collections to cover any other emergency items that may arise,” the city’s Human Resources Director, Jordan Hill, explained.

Council unanimously voted to approve the ordinance. Mayor Andy Lang said that the council had discussed the possibility of another increase. This was when they were first establishing the grade/step salary schedule.

“We agreed we’d do something at our annual time and then wait to see how revenues and everything in the world was going and then proceed from there,” Lang said.

This was only the first reading of the ordinance. It can’t, be passed until there is a second reading of the ordinance. That reading should be on the agenda for the next regular meeting.

