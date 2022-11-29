Carol Landis Chaney, 78, of 2 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV died Thursday, 24 November 2022, at Genesis Nursing Home, of Fairmont WV. She was born December 14, 1943 in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of the late Leonadus and Viola Chaney along with three brothers and two sisters preceded in her death. Survivors include a sister Elaine Chaney and a brother Curt Chaney (Charlotte) of Fairmont, WV. Carol had five children two of the five Freddie and Lisa Chaney proceeded in her death. Three surviving children are Reneisa Chaney of Winchester VA, Leon Chaney III of Fairmont WV, and Richard Putney of Triangle, VA. Carol a loving mother blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a member of New Beginnings Church, 1815 Sunnyview Lane, Fairmont, WV, where her home going services will be held, Saturday, December 3, 2022 with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Efaw officiating. Flowers to be delivered to Domico Funeral Home or New Beginnings Church in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.