Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is set to undergo a major renovation next year.

Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin in February.

“We are honored to be part of your business community and to make this investment in Clarksburg,” said Brittany Moretto, General Manager.

The hotel, located at 606 Emily Drive, will dismantle each of its 112 guest rooms to the sheetrock and concrete to be completely rebuilt.

“Each of the 112 guest rooms will be dismantled to the sheetrock and concrete, then completely rebuilt,” said Lisa Sutton, Director of Sales. “The first materials are slated for delivery in January with additional supplies streaming in thru July. In February, the fun begins with a complete interior demolition of the 5th floor.”

Sutton further said Clarksburg Mayor Marino will begin the renovation on Feb. 16 with an official “Sledgehammer Swing.”

The renovation is planned to take six months to complete and will progress one floor at a time. The targeted date of completion is Aug. 21, 2023.

