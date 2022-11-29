Clarksburg men charged following police pursuit

Joshua Deitz and Patrick Earnest
Joshua Deitz and Patrick Earnest(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men are facing charges after officers were involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Monday.

Officers began pursuing a vehicle being driven by 46-year-old Joshua Deitz, of Clarksburg, on Murphys Run Rd. after he ran a stop sign and crossed double yellow lines, according to a criminal complaint.

Dietz allegedly crossed a double yellow line again to pass a truck and lost control, crashing into a ditch.

Officers said they saw Dietz get out of the vehicle and “attempt to hide in the shrubbery near the vehicle.”

After the crash, officers saw the passenger, 31-year-old Patrick Earnest, of Clarksburg, trying to hide 23.4 grams of a substance that later field-tested positive for fentanyl, 11 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, cash and a cell phone, according to court documents.

Officers also said Earnest gave a false name, date of birth, and Social Security Number.

Dietz has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Earnest has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is also being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

