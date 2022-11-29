Del. Moore Capito announces run for governor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) has announced a run for governor in 2024.

Del. Capito is the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore.

He was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2016.

Below is a Tweet from Capito with a statement and video announcing his run for the Republican nomination.

Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want. #WestVirginia #WestVirginiaGovernor pic.twitter.com/RJReiuQvj2 — Moore Capito (@MooreCapitoWV) November 29, 2022

