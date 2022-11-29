Del. Moore Capito announces run for governor

He is the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore.
Del. Moore Capito standing next to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Del. Moore Capito standing next to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) has announced a run for governor in 2024.

Del. Capito is the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore.

He was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2016.

Below is a Tweet from Capito with a statement and video announcing his run for the Republican nomination.

