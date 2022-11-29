Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter.

Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.

The Salvation Army of Morgantown serves hot lunch and dinner to dozens of people there every day.

Captain Dennis Smith says he expects the number of people in need to grow as the weather gets colder.

“Once it gets cold we’re going to see people that want to come in and get a warm meal, to eat get a warm drink, or you know what just come into a warm place and just sit down for a little while,” said Smith.

Starting December 1st, Hazels House will also be setting up cots to shield people from the elements at night.

Smith says what’s being accomplished at Hazels House wouldn’t be possible without the help of all the other charities involved like United Way and Bartlett House.

He says their shared goals give these people the support they need.

However, Smith says in order to accomplish these goals they need the support of the community.

Smith says the salvation army is looking for more volunteers as well as paid employees.

“I don’t focus on the feel goods of doing something good, I focus on the idea of accomplishing something,” said Smith. “Feeling good comes with that, but we should always be doing things where it feels like you’re accomplishing something and in this case we’re serving a community in need.”

Keeping you connected in Morgantown, John Blashke 5 News.

