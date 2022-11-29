John Willard Campbell, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1949, a son of the late Truman W. and Reah Reed Campbell. He is survived by two brothers, James “Jim” Campbell and his wife Peggy of West Milford and Michael “Mike” Campbell and his wife Sandra of Shinnston; nieces and nephews, Melissa Campbell, Angela Campbell, Misty (John) Taylor, Michael (Claudia) Campbell, and Steven Campbell; and great nieces, Emma Strother, Lucia Campbell, Liviana Campbell and Amelia Taylor. John was a member of Church of Our Savior. He enjoyed WVU sports as well and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved animals and children, especially his nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

