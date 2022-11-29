John Willard Campbell

John Willard Campbell
John Willard Campbell(Picasa | John Willard Campbell)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Willard Campbell, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1949, a son of the late Truman W. and Reah Reed Campbell. He is survived by two brothers, James “Jim” Campbell and his wife Peggy of West Milford and Michael “Mike” Campbell and his wife Sandra of Shinnston; nieces and nephews, Melissa Campbell, Angela Campbell, Misty (John) Taylor, Michael (Claudia) Campbell, and Steven Campbell; and great nieces, Emma Strother, Lucia Campbell, Liviana Campbell and Amelia Taylor. John was a member of Church of Our Savior.  He enjoyed WVU sports as well and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.  He loved animals and children, especially his nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.  Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

Latest News

Bradley Freeman
Bradley Freeman
Julia DeVito
Julia DeVito
O. Clarence Forinash “Barney”
O. Clarence Forinash “Barney”
John Ronald Bowman
John Ronald Bowman