Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according to court documents.(wsaz)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month.

Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands.

Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according to court documents.

Investigators say three people told police they saw Pelfrey start at least two wildfires.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry said the fire burned more than 500 acres near Mary and Plymale Ridge.

Pelfrey’s bond was set to $5,000.

Pelfrey posted bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 21, 2022.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

Latest News

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (left), Caleb Melton (center), and Beth...
W.Va. Air National Guard family participates in Joining Forces Initiative
Del. Moore Capito standing next to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Del. Moore Capito announces run for governor
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Secretary of State Mac Warner
W.Va. Secretary Warner ‘giving every consideration’ to running for governor
West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route
West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route