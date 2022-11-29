Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver.

The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful.

Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east of Germantown, Ohio, Friday evening when they saw a FedEx truck with its flashers on.

Arnwine’s fiancée said it looked like the driver was throwing something on the side of the road.

When they turned around to investigate, Arnwine said the driver was already gone.

“We pulled up where he was, and there was packages lying everywhere,” he said. “So, we decided to pick them up.”

Arnwine said it’s unfortunate that the driver dumped the packages.

“I called every number on each box and told them that I had their package and I will deliver them to their house,” he said.

Arnwine said the package recipients were amazed when they received his call.

“They were wondering how I got their phone number and their package. But I explained the situation and they got their package delivered,” he said.

When he delivered the packages, Arnwine said the people were very grateful for his generosity.

“Just amazed. Kept thanking me so much because they said the package was delivered and it never was,” he said.

One of the customers was Royce Charbeneau. He said he got a text from FedEx saying his package and another one had been delivered.

“We’re on the way home, we get a call. It’s a number I don’t know,” he said. “And I usually don’t answer numbers I don’t know, but I did. And it was a guy named Zach and he said he had our package.”

Charbeneau said he couldn’t believe he was getting a call from a stranger about his package.

“But then after I met Zach, met him in person, and talked to him in person, I believed it,” he said.

Charbeneau filed a complaint, and FedEx responded saying the incident is under investigation.

Arnwine said he decided to deliver the packages to the right households himself because he didn’t want them to end up in an evidence room or somewhere else over the holidays.

He said he has reached out to FedEx several times, but hasn’t been able to speak to anyone.

