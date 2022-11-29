NASA Kids’ Day teaches kids using STEM activities

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday marked 20 years of NASA engaging and inspiring the next generation.

The agency held its annual NASA Kids’ Day, formally known as NASA Day in the Park, at the National Guard Armory in Fairmont.

It included activities centered around STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

“We have got to keep that fly wheel spinning and events like this and touching young lives like this are our opportunity,” said Deacon Stone, Head of STEM RCBI.

Local business owners in the STEM field were on hand to talk with the kids and give them advice.

“They are getting inspired learning about opportunities in stem and hopefully they are encouraged to pursue those and it’s something they can do right here in WV,” said Josh Revels, Education Outreach Specialist NASA IVV.

The event hosted 18 different stations, including an interactive robotics lab, drone flying and a 3D printing station.

Organizers said their goal is that things often seen as challenges, like math and science, can be viewed through a different lens.

“STEM is so shiny. It’s like ‘We need to knock the shine off of it.’ I think when someone walks in and they see a 3D printer, they are mesmerized by it. That’s a good start, but if they are mesmerized by it when they walk away, we have failed,” Stone said.

Roya Maher, a local business owner, says without events like this, kids might never know their true potential.

“I think what’s happening in our schools’ kids are not encouraged they think they can’t do math they can’t do science so my goal is to make sure to come to these events and tell them hey I did it and you can too,” said Roya Maher, CEO of A3l Federal Works.

Wednesday is the event’s last day with activities from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

