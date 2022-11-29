Nice afternoon, rainy conditions tomorrow morning!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be warm and partly sunny, but tomorrow will be different, as widespread rain, and even gusty winds, will push into West Virginia. Find out the timing and potential impacts in the video above.

Yesterday started the workweek on a cool, cloudy note, but today will be nicer, as dry air left over from a high-pressure system east of us will keep us dry. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-50s in some areas, above-average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will start out partly cloudy but dry in the late-evening hours. By 2 AM, however, widespread rain will lift in ahead of a cold front in the Central US. This widespread rain will last into the morning hours, potentially affecting your morning commute. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will stay in the upper-40s. Models indicate that during the mid-morning hours, most of the widespread rain will start moving east, giving us breaks from the rain. Then between 10 AM to 1 PM, the cold front will move in, bringing a line of stronger showers, and perhaps embedded downpours, into our area. Wind gusts could also go above 30 mph at times, as the line of showers pushes in. That could cause problems with tree branches and power lines, so we’re watching carefully. By the time the rain leaves, we’re looking at 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas, which isn’t much, but you still may want some extra time on the roads. Temperatures will also drop from the 50s in the late-morning to the 40s in the evening, and winds will decrease and come from the west at 10-15 mph. Then as we transition to December, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia, resulting in clear, sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s for Thursday and highs in the mid-50s for Friday. Then on Saturday morning, a cold front will push into West Virginia, bringing rain showers that last between late-morning to mid-evening. More rain showers will then push in early next week, In short, today will be nice, tomorrow will end November on a rainy, windy note, and the first few days of December will be cool and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: Cloudy skies throughout the night. Widespread rain in West Virginia after 2 AM. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with widespread rain becoming more scattered during the morning hours. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures start in the mid-50s, dropping to the 40s by the afternoon. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 15-25 mph, with higher wind gusts possible. High: 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

