Richard J Biafore passed away Sunday November 27 at his home surrounded by family. Richard was born in the Watson Mining Camp area of Fairmont on December 20, 1933. He was a 1951 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and served as Private First Class in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. Richard was stationed in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict during the cease fire. He was honorably discharged in from the Army Reserves in May of 1962. Upon returning home he worked in several positions at Helmick Foundry until 1996. In 1962 he married Filamena DiMaria and they celebrated their 60th anniversary on November 25th. For the majority of his life Richard worked with his father Salvatore and family doing landscaping around the Fairmont area. In 1963 he formally formed Biafore’s Landscaping with his youngest brother Daniel. They worked over the years to expand and grow the company serving Marion, Monongalia and Harrison County. The company continues to this day in serving North Central West Virginia and surrounding area. Richard’s love of landscaping was evident in many public and private projects around the area and in his evening and weekend gardening around his home. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid baseball fan and spent many, many years coaching Little League, Senior League and American Legion Baseball. Each of his teams reached the championship game while winning most of them. Richard especially loved Italian American history and culture. Later in life he took Italian language classes and enjoyed participating in the activities of the West Virginia Men, a group of which he was a founding member. Richard’s main love in life was his six grandchildren, Rachel, Regina (Michael and Lisa), Katherine and Emily (Rosemary and Mitch) and Peter and Ava (Patrick and Stephanie). He always enjoyed playing with them, teaching them and attending their sporting events and activities. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Rose Urso Biafore and siblings Nicholas, Katherine/Katy (Greg), Frank, Angeline, Mary (Tichenor), Sammuel/Ebie, Louise (Merrill), and Anthony/Hico, He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Filamena, and his three children and their spouses Michael and Lisa Biafore, Rosemary and Mitchell Mason and Patrick and Stephanie Biafore. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rachel and Gina Biafore, Peter and Ava Biafore and Katherine and Emily Mason. Family and friends may pay their respects at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 form 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Vigil Rites will be performed at 6:00 p.m. at the A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, 1660 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Richard will be laid to rest at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, West Virginia. Family and friends are invited to attend a reception of celebration at Muriale’s Restaurant immediately after interment. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

