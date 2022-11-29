USP Hazleton inmate pleads guilty to stabbing another inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton pleaded guilty to stabbing another inmate in 2018.

39-year-old Ronnie Legette, an inmate at USP Hazleton in Preston County, pleaded guilty to stabbing another inmate, killing him, on Monday, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Legette pleaded guilty to one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter.”

Ihlenfeld said Legette pleaded guilty to stabbing Demario Porter, another inmate, in a “heat of passion” on Sept. 17, 2018, in Preston County.

Legette faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

