BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Associated Press has released their first poll for girl’s bsaketball in West Virginia. First place votes are in parenthesis for each team.

AAAA

wv girl's basketball AP rankings (WDTV)

AAA

wv girl's basketball AP rankings (WDTV)

AA

wv girl's basketball AP rankings (WDTV)

A

wv girl's basketball AP rankings (WDTV)

