W.Va. Air National Guard family participates in Joining Forces Initiative

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (left), Caleb Melton (center), and Beth...
Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (left), Caleb Melton (center), and Beth Melton (right) pose in front of Christmas decorations at the White House prior to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Joining Forces event held Nov. 28, 2022, at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Melton family participated in a roundtable discussion with the First Lady and National Guard families from across the United States on issues affecting National Guard children.(West Virginia National Guard Courtesy Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - A West Virginia Air National Guard family had the opportunity to participate in First Lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces Initiative to help support veterans and their families.

Chief Master Sergeant Scott Melton, his wife Beth and their son Caleb joined the first lady Monday in the Nation’s Capitol.

Caleb, 15, was one of seven National Guard children selected to participate in a roundtable discussion with the first lady highlighting their unique experiences and how communities and schools can support military children.

Caleb said it was an honor to participate in the roundtable and an experience he will never forget.

“It was an honor to meet and participate in the roundtable with Dr. Biden. I was able to briefly share about the opportunities available to military teens whose parents serve in the West Virginia National Guard,” Caleb said. “This was an awesome experience that I will always remember. I’m very appreciative to all who serve.”

Caleb is currently a sophomore at Saint Albans High School where he is a member of the varsity golf team and aspires to work in the cybersecurity field.

Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

Latest News

Del. Moore Capito standing next to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Del. Moore Capito announces run for governor
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Secretary of State Mac Warner
W.Va. Secretary Warner ‘giving every consideration’ to running for governor
West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route
West Virginia bridge being rebuilt along tourism train route