W.Va. Secretary Warner ‘giving every consideration’ to running for governor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said he is “giving every consideration” to running for governor in 2024.

Warner has served as Secretary of State since January 2017.

Warner has been considering a run for governor since the midterm election.

“Since the mid-term election, I have spoken with people across the state, and received very positive reactions to the accomplishments we’ve made in the Secretary of State’s office,” Warner said. “People want a leader who will continue the serious work which needs to be done to improve education, promote West Virginia energy production, build out infrastructure, and enhance our economy. This is why I am giving every consideration to running for Governor in 2024.”

Warner said he will make a final decision in January.

Below is Warner’s full statement sent to 5 News:

I love West Virginia. People and experiences across West Virginia shaped me into the person I am today. Each pillar of my life – God, family, country, and business — instilled a desire to serve, and molded me as a leader who sets priorities, builds teams, and takes care of people. I wake up every day with a burning desire to serve West Virginia and make it better. My wife, Debbie, and I have been married 40 years, and together we dream of a West Virginia where our four children and six grandchildren can find jobs and raise their families. We want to create great opportunities for you, your children, and your grandchildren as well, right here in Almost Heaven. Since the mid-term election, I have spoken with people across the state, and received very positive reactions to the accomplishments we’ve made in the Secretary of State’s office. People want a leader who will continue the serious work which needs to be done to improve education, promote West Virginia energy production, build out infrastructure, and enhance our economy. This is why I am giving every consideration to running for Governor in 2024. More than 25 years in the U.S. Army taught me that leadership is attained through actions, not words. Leaders emerge from battle, from being on the ground where the action is. Leaders arise out of experience; people follow those they trust, who lead from the front. I am a battle-tested constitutional conservative who has served on the ground, from military deployments on four continents to some of America's most challenging fronts — elections and election integrity. Just as I took on this challenge and brought our state recognition as best in the country, I am ready to confront West Virginia's challenges head on. I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve as Secretary of State. Now, I look forward to continuing my service to West Virginia, and to give back to the state that molded me into the person I am, and the state that has given me so much. I cherish West Virginia and the freedoms we enjoy in these mountains. Regardless of where you are or what you do in this great state, I'm sure you share with me the pride we have in our magnificent natural beauty, the generosity and warmth of our people, and the spirit we all share that "Mountaineers are always free!" We are about to close out the year, and it is a time for holidays, families, and friends. Debbie and I are excited for the new year to arrive, and for new beginnings. Come January, I will make a final decision, and I will make an official announcement of my intentions at that time. I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.