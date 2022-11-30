Clarksburg deputy chief retiring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputy Chief Randy Hartley is stepping away from the Clarksburg Police Department.

Interim City Manager Mark Kiddy made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Hartley’s last day on the job will be Dec. 15.

He had been serving as acting chief of police since Kiddy was elevated to city manager.

Long-time officer Jason Webber will be taking over the position. He has been with the Clarksburg Police Department for more than 20 years.

