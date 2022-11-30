Cora Sue Stout, known as “Momma Sue” to many, age 83 of Mt. Clare passed away on November 30, 2022. She was born in Mt. Clare on October 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Oakey J. and Dora Bell Wagner Jacobs. She was married to John H. Stout on June 7, 1959, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1995. Surviving are one son, John D. “J.D.” Stout and his wife Jerree of Mt. Clare; two daughters, Trela Rose Jackson of Mt. Clare and Rebecca “Becky” Sue Freeman and her husband Ray of Mt. Clare; four grandchildren, Chris Freeman of Wheeling, Jeromy Jackson of Morgantown, Dustin Stout (Teracyn) of Lost Creek and Desarae Freeman of Morgantown; one great grandchild, Asa John Stout; and one brother, Ben Jacobs and his wife Pam of Lawrenceville, GA. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Oakey “Blackeye” Jacobs, Edith Tozzoli, Annabelle Jacobs and Pauline Wagner. Mrs. Stout attended Lost Creek High School and was a self-employed personal caregiver. She was a member of the Horizon’s Church and the Steel Magnolia’s Ladies’ Group. Cora was a very giving person and was everyone’s mom and grandma. She was happiest when gathering her family and friends for a meal. Cora never knew a stranger and loved her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the center of her world.. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Steve Felder officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.