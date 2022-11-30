Cora Sue Stout

Cora Sue Stout
Cora Sue Stout(Picasa | Cora Sue Stout)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cora Sue Stout, known as “Momma Sue” to many, age 83 of Mt. Clare passed away on November 30, 2022. She was born in Mt. Clare on October 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Oakey J. and Dora Bell Wagner Jacobs. She was married to John H. Stout on June 7, 1959, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1995. Surviving are one son, John D. “J.D.” Stout and his wife Jerree of Mt. Clare; two daughters, Trela Rose Jackson of Mt. Clare and Rebecca “Becky” Sue Freeman and her husband Ray of Mt. Clare; four grandchildren, Chris Freeman of Wheeling, Jeromy Jackson of Morgantown, Dustin Stout (Teracyn) of Lost Creek and Desarae Freeman of Morgantown; one great grandchild, Asa John Stout; and one brother, Ben Jacobs and his wife Pam of Lawrenceville, GA. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Oakey “Blackeye” Jacobs, Edith Tozzoli, Annabelle Jacobs and Pauline Wagner. Mrs. Stout attended Lost Creek High School and was a self-employed personal caregiver.  She was a member of the Horizon’s Church and the Steel Magnolia’s Ladies’ Group.  Cora was a very giving person and was everyone’s mom and grandma. She was happiest when gathering her family and friends for a meal. Cora never knew a stranger and loved her family and friends.  Her grandchildren were the center of her world.. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Steve Felder officiating.  Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Joshua Deitz and Patrick Earnest
Clarksburg men charged following police pursuit
Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation

Latest News

Wesley Ray “Wes” Teter
Wesley Ray “Wes” Teter
Jeremy Michael Clem
Jeremy Michael Clem
Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Everett E. Nicholas
Richard J Biafore
Richard J Biafore