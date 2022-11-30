Everett E. Nicholas

Everett E. Nicholas, 75 of Dunbar, formerly of Hacker Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was born March 30, 1947 in Camden on Gauley to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was the last surviving member of his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Tamara Miller; brothers William S. and Lloyd Lee Nicholas; and sisters Gladys “Maxine” Faulkner and Susan Mace. He is survived by his sons, Brian, Chris and Kevin Nicholas; grandchildren Brandon Nicholas, Hannah Miller, and Alyssa Miller; several great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with Everett’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nicholas family.

