Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.

He adds that the 48-minute light show was always a family affair.

“My daughter Hannah drew the snowmen, and I cut them out and made them. You just program the mouth. It’s got four different positions, and you program them,” Lenhart said.

Lenhart programmed the lights and music for all 14 songs that were in the show.

In addition to the snowmen, Lenhart built the nativity and star featured in the display.

He explained that they partner with CASA of Marion County every year and give donations from the show to CASA.

CASA was bringing the Grinch and Cindy Louwho to the light show on December 16 for a special treat.

Lenhart said his favorite part of the display was getting to see people enjoy the light show.

The light show played every night during the holiday season from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

