Former Upshur County deputy dies

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Upshur County Deputy David Coleman has died, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the UCSO says they are mourning the loss of a wonderful sheriff and extraordinary man.

Coffman served West Virginia communities for more than 40 years in various roles with the Division of Natural Resources, Buckhannon PD, and other sheriff’s departments in Lewis County.

Coffman’s son, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman, was injured earlier this year when he was shot in the leg by a gunman on I-79 near exit 99.

