Former Upshur County deputy dies

Former Upshur County Deputy David Coleman
Former Upshur County Deputy David Coleman(Facebook: Upshur County Sheriff Office WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Upshur County Deputy David Coleman has died, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the UCSO says they are mourning the loss of a wonderful sheriff and extraordinary man.

Coffman served West Virginia communities for more than 40 years in various roles with the Division of Natural Resources, Buckhannon PD, and other sheriff’s departments in Lewis County.

Coffman’s son, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman, was injured earlier this year when he was shot in the leg by a gunman on I-79 near exit 99.

