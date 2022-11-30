Jeremy Michael Clem, 32, of Weston, left this world far too soon on November 25, 2022, following an automobile accident. Jeremy was born in Weston on June 5, 1990, and blessed the lives of his parents, Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem and Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth. He was greeted in Heaven by his paternal grandparents: Oran Sprouse and Wilma Clem Sprouse; maternal grandparents: Wanda and Donald Farnsworth; two aunts: Lisa Clem Ferrell and Margaret Parker; and one uncle, Vernon Farnsworth. Forever cherishing their memories of Jeremy are his father, Roger “Tojoe” Clem; mother, Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth; daughter, Braylyn Clem; and brother, Roger “Woody” Clem II all of Weston; niece, Haeven Clem Taylor; nephew, Logan Clem Taylor; nine aunts and uncles: Rick Clem and wife, Pam, Linda James and husband, Ernest, Tresa Dean and husband, Sam, Donald Ferrell, Vera Butcher, Geneva Jo Waggy, Sammy Farnsworth, Kathy Farnsworth, and Bob Parker; great-uncle, Darrall “Pork” Clem and wife, Joetta; and numerous cousins. Jeremy was a 2010 Lewis County High School graduate. He spent much of his life employed as a Driller in the Oil and Gas Industry. Jeremy was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed playing pool and spending time with family and friends. Jeremy deeply cherished time spent with his daughter, niece, and nephew whom he loved dearly. His daughter was the light of his life. Jeremy touched the lives of many people during his time on Earth. He will truly be missed and will never, ever, be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, Jeremy’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378 to assist with funeral expenses. Jeremy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jeremy Michael Clem. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

