Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

Brandon Eads
Brandon Eads(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.

Eads was reportedly traveling north in the southbound lanes of US Rt. 19 into oncoming traffic and struck “at least two vehicles.”

Sheriff Nunley said the chase ended when Eads crashed head-on into a Summersville Police Department patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Eads has been charged with driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense, Fleeing while DUI, and DUI 2nd offense. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

