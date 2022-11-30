Man charged for shooting another man with BB gun

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he shot another man twice with a BB gun in the chest.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a home in Mount Clare on Tuesday for a “disturbance-type incident,” according to a criminal complaint.

During an argument, 33-year-old David Clark, of Mount Clare, allegedly shot another man twice in the chest with an air powered BB gun in the home.

Officers said the victim’s mother witnessed the incident, and statements were taken from the victim and his mother.

The report said the victim required medical attention and was taken to the hospital for care. Officers did not comment on the victim’s condition.

Clark has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

