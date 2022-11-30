Multiple agencies called to closed Lost Creek elementary school for “small fire”

Lost Creek Elementary School
Lost Creek Elementary School(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to reports of a small fire at the permanently closed Lost Creek Elementary School Tuesday evening.

A smoke alarm went off at the school at 8:05 p.m., and when authorities arrived, they reported smoke coming from a heater in girl’s bathroom.

911 officials tell 5 News the situation is under control, and there is no palpable danger.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

