Nov. 30 declared Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin signed a resolution on Wednesday proclaiming Nov. 30, 2022 as campus Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

Pancreatic cancer awareness is a cause near to the hearts of Manchin and his family.

Manchin’s wife, Glenville State’s First Lady Gigi Manchin, passed away this summer due to pancreatic cancer complications.

Mrs. Manchin’s sister, Vicki, and daughter, Tara, were on hand and both spoke at the event on Wednesday.

“My mom, Virginia “Gigi” Manchin, passed away in July from this nasty disease called pancreatic cancer. But, because of that tragedy, I want to be even more of an advocate – I want everyone to be an advocate,” said Tara Manchin. “And while survival rates for pancreatic cancer have improved over the last few years, we need to do more and increase the awareness. I hope that you too will be an advocate.”

Annette Fetty-Santilli, a Community Advocate for West Virginia with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, was on hand to provide information and a personal story – she lost her brother to pancreatic cancer in 2007.

Sarah Nale and Joshua Stubbs sang “My Home Among the Hills” to close out the event.

Nale and Stubbs instruct vocal students at Glenville State; Nale is director of the choir and chamber singers.

According to information from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, over 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States in 2022.

