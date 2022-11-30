Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd.

Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, officials said.

The MCSO Detective Division is continuing to investigate the case, saying “possible criminal charges are pending.”

The remains were found on Friday, Nov. 4 on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Joshua Deitz and Patrick Earnest
Clarksburg men charged following police pursuit
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation
(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash

Latest News

Holiday light display in Fairmont.
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
Lost Creek Elementary School
Multiple agencies called to closed Lost Creek elementary school for “small fire”
The Hazel House of Hope is getting back on its feet after being heavily damaged by a storm...
Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter
First at 4 Forum: Dan Swiger
First at 4 Forum: Dan Swiger