Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd.
Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, officials said.
The MCSO Detective Division is continuing to investigate the case, saying “possible criminal charges are pending.”
The remains were found on Friday, Nov. 4 on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd.
