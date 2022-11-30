Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd.

Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified, officials said.

The MCSO Detective Division is continuing to investigate the case, saying “possible criminal charges are pending.”

The remains were found on Friday, Nov. 4 on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd.

