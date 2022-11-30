Rainy, windy day, then a sunny start to December!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers and downpours will push in this morning, and wind gusts will last into the afternoon hours. After today, skies will clear out as we start December. As for what this weekend will be like, find out in the video above.

A cold front is lifting into North-Central West Virginia this morning, bringing widespread, steady rain, and even wind gusts at times, to the region. There will be breaks from the rain around 7 to 9 AM. Then at 9 AM, a smaller line of rain will push in, with a few downpours possible in it. It’s not until after midday that the line of rain fully moves out of NCWV, allowing skies to clear out this afternoon. By the time the rain leaves, we’re looking at about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in many areas, which could mean slick spots on the roads this morning. Wind gusts at or above 30 mph will also push in during the mid-morning to early-afternoon hours, as the line of rain moves through. Those wind gusts will leave the lowlands this afternoon, but the highest ridges will still be windy throughout the afternoon and evening. Besides that, temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon, so we will cool down. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. That could cause any leftover wet spots to freeze over, so you may want to plan for that if heading out tonight. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will only reach the upper-30s to low-40s, below-average for early-December. Then on Friday, temperatures will rise into the mid-50s, as warmer air will flow in from the south. Combined with sunny skies, Friday will be a good way to end the week. Then on Saturday, another cold front brings light rain to West Virginia during the morning and afternoon hours, so it will be dreary outside. Then clear skies return on Sunday, before another frontal boundary brings rain into our area early next week. In short, this morning will be rainy and windy, the rest of the week will be cool and sunny, and this weekend will be dreary at times.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain, with a few downpours possible, this morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph, and temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon. High: 58.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 27.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

