RCSO issues PSA regarding sheriff’s recent injury, surgery

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public service announcement regarding Sheriff Rob Elbon’s recent injury and surgery.

According to a Facebook post, Sheriff Elbon broke several bones in his right leg when he slipped on some stairs while moving a couch in Morgantown.

Sheriff Elbon said he will be on crutches for the next 12 weeks and is not able to drive because of the injury and surgery.

He said his wife has been driving him to the office to do administrative duties, such as treasurer and sheriff, but will “most likely” not be on the radio or scanner until he is healed.

Sheriff Elbon issued the PSA to “make everyone aware of the situation and to curb the rumors.”

Below is a Facebook post from the RCSO with photos from Sheriff Elbon.

