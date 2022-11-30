RCSO issues PSA regarding sheriff’s recent injury, surgery

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public service announcement regarding Sheriff Rob Elbon’s recent injury and surgery.

According to a Facebook post, Sheriff Elbon broke several bones in his right leg when he slipped on some stairs while moving a couch in Morgantown.

Sheriff Elbon said he will be on crutches for the next 12 weeks and is not able to drive because of the injury and surgery.

He said his wife has been driving him to the office to do administrative duties, such as treasurer and sheriff, but will “most likely” not be on the radio or scanner until he is healed.

Sheriff Elbon issued the PSA to “make everyone aware of the situation and to curb the rumors.”

Below is a Facebook post from the RCSO with photos from Sheriff Elbon.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Joshua Deitz and Patrick Earnest
Clarksburg men charged following police pursuit
Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation

Latest News

Neal Brown
Neal Brown to return as WVU football coach
WVU names Wren Baker as athletic director
Former Upshur County deputy dies
NCWV Airport ready for new service provider’s first flight