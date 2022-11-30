Salute to Veterans: Kevin Corriveau

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about how his time in the service led to a career in meteorology and his experience of being discharged.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

