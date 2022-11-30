Thousands without power in Lewis County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 2,700 people in Lewis County are without power.

As of 11:40 a.m., 2,767 of Mon Power’s 9,760 customers in Lewis County are without power.

Many of the outages are in Weston and Jane Lew, with 1,766 and 817 customers without power, respectively.

There are also 50 Mon Power customers without power in Roanoke, 17 customers in Alum Bridge, 60 customers in Horner, and “fewer than 5″ customers without power in Vadis and Walkersville.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

