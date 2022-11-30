CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV was pleased to host our first Salute to Veterans dinner at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Tuesday night.

Over 100 veterans enjoyed a free meal catered by Muriale’s Restaurant.

It was made possible by the following local business that helped sponsor the event:

Bridgeport Express Care

Harrison County Bank

North Central West Virginia Airport

D. Reynolds Gun Range

Jenkins

Kaufman Realty & Auction

Star Furniture

Paramount Marketing

Higinbotham & Higinbotham

Muriale’s Restaurant

Central Supply Co.

Harry Green 7 Acres

WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg (WDTV)

WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg (WDTV)

We would also like to thank Steve Funk, Alan Dye, Sam Olivio and the following organizations who appeared on First at 4 throughout the month of November to explain how they help veterans:

WDTV's Steve Funk, Alan Dye, and Sam Olivio (WDTV)

Thank you to all veterans for your service and thanks to those who came out to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

“We appreciate you all coming,” said Josh Cummingham of Clarksburg VFW Post 573. “We have veterans here who have served from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, then from some more recent wars, like Iraq. Some of them don’t get a meal like this. It’s an opportunity fort hem to get together with other veterans and be able to talk and get things off their chest. It’s a safe space, especially for some of the older guys.”

WDTV hopes to make this an annual event.

WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.