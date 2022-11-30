Wesley Ray “Wes” Teter, 59, a resident of Whitmer, gained his wings doing what he loved Monday, November 28, 2022. Wes was born Thursday, June 20, 1963, in Elkins, a son of the late George Washington Teter and Martha Lee Long Teter. On October 17, 1987, in Job, he was married to Ronda Cross who survives. They had celebrated thirty-five years of marriage. Left to cherish Wes’s memory is one daughter, Tabitha Cook and husband, Dustin, Job, Junior “Junebug” Berry of Kearneyville, whom Wes raised as a son, two siblings, George “Rodney” Teter and wife Wenona of Red Creek and Peggy Ann Bradburn and husband, Harry, of Green Bank, three sisters-in-law, Paula Teter and husband, Delbert, Rita Arbaugh, and Greta Nelson and husband, Ronnie, all of Whitmer, one brother-in-law, Mike “Juke” Mullenax of Job, two grandchildren, Raylee Cook and Thomas Cook and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Wes in death besides his parents were two siblings, Lora Mae Mullenax and Donald Teter, and one brother-in-law, Steve Arbaugh. Wes attended the schools of Randolph County and worked in maintenance for Timberline Homeowners Association until becoming disabled. He was an avid outdoorsman who would do anything to be outside riding his side by side even through all of his physical struggles. He loved riding with Ronda and his grandkids, hunting, fishing, and making furniture and swings for people. He had great patience which helped him as he passed life lessons to the younger generation around him as well a passion to help others. He loved his family and adored his grandbabies. He had many friends that he considered family left to carry on his legacy. He was a Methodist by faith. Visitation will be held at the Whitmer United Methodist Church on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, the funeral hour. Rev. Steve Wymer will officiate and Wes’s request for cremation will follow. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Wesley Ray “Wes” Teter. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

