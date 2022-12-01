2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held in West Virginia this year. The event is set to take place at the Aquatic Center of Mylan Park.

Multiple Olympians and up-and-coming divers will be partaking in the events, some of which will likely be competing in future Olympic events.

“Some of these athletes are upcoming divers,” said Lee Michauld, president of USA Diving. “In other words, you have people diving this week in the junior world championships that will be at the national in two weeks. These are the people you are going to see diving in the Olympics in 6 years at Los Angeles.”

Tickets are currently on sale at the Visit Mountaineer Country website. More information can be found on the event here. Tickets are also available on the USA diving team website here. Tickets currently have a youth ticket included with each adult ticket sale. Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible for a youth ticket.

