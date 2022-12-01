BCSD searching for missing woman

JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post, Brittany Mearns has been missing since Tuesday from the Junior area in Barbour County.

Deputies said Mearns is 32 years old, 5′6″ tall, and approximately 170 pounds with long, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact LT. Brad Miller at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

