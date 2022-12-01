A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need.

Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.

“This program it serves some of the children that are most commonly overlooked, the older students and those at the high school level,” Santa said.

Mitchell explained the idea for this came when his children had a friend that was 14, and his father had recently passed away. Then his holiday season immediately changed.

“He had no real Christmas. I started talking to some people at the high school about what high school people do for Christmas who might be in need, and there wasn’t a program,” he said.

Over the years, Mitchell said they had seen the impact that their Angel Tree made on young adults.

“We had a young girl write us back one-time and tell us that she had gotten nothing for Christmas except what we had given her,” he added.

Mitchell said unlike younger kids, teens ask for things like clothing, hygiene items, and other everyday necessities instead of toys.

This year they had 46 students they were working to provide gifts for. This was 16 more than in previous years. Mitchell encouraged people to stop by the salon if they were interested in becoming a donor, as they still needed help to fulfill their goal.

People could pick a card from the Angel Tree to buy items for a specific student, or they could give a monetary donation that would go towards purchasing gifts for those on the tree.

Mitchell said they work with the school and the students who receive a gift and have the students send a thank you note to the donors to show the true meaning behind giving.

