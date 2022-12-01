Cool, sunny start to December!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain and gusty winds pushed in yesterday, today will start December off with cool, sunny conditions. As for what tomorrow and the next few days will be like, find out in the video above.

After a low-pressure system and cold front brought rain showers and wind gusts above 40 mph at times yesterday, today will be much nicer, as a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air from out west into West Virginia. Today, a mix of clouds will push into our area during the afternoon and evening hours, but other than that, expect some sunshine in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s to low-40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-20s. Tomorrow, clouds will build in from out west, leading to partly cloudy skies. Still, there will be breaks in the clouds, resulting in some sunshine. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. So tomorrow will end the workweek on a nice note. Then overnight into Saturday morning, another cold front will push in from out west, bringing widespread showers into our area. These showers won’t produce much (about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most), and most of the showers will be light to moderate at worst. We could also see wind gusts up to 30 mph the morning and early-afternoon hours, so we’re watching carefully. After 4 PM, most of the rain is gone, and skies will be partly clear. Then more clouds will lift in on Sunday, and temperatures will drop into the 40s on that day. On the bright side, no rain is expected on that day. Our region stays dry until Monday night into Tuesday evening, as another front brings widespread rain chances to West Virginia. In short, the month of December will start off cool and sunny, before rain chances return this weekend and next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies, with clouds pushing in during the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 41.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 25.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with sunshine peeking through at times. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Saturday: Rain showers during the morning, and cloudy skies during the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 57.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.