Darrell Ray Woods, 79 of Bolair passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. He was born June 11, 1943 in Cleveland to the late Roy and Delphia Bleigh Woods and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. Darrell worked for Jim C. Hamer Lumber Company for 19 ½ years and loved to work on guns. On August 6, 1962 he married the love of his life, Rosalee Anderson. They cherished 60 years together and raised three sons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son David Woods; brother Orvil Woods; and great-granddaughter Anastasia Hamrick. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Rosalee; sons Terry (Glenda) Woods and Robert (Susan) Woods; two granddaughters Tera (Scott) Woods and Reva Woods; grandson Timothy Woods; great-granddaughter Lily Bright; great-grandsons Aiden Hamrick, Dawson Woods, and Hunter Woods; sister Jean Bender; sister-in-law Anetha Woods; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Darrell’s life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Woods Family Farm Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Woods family.

