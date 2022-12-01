Doctor explains how to prevent and protect against tridemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “This is virus season,” Dr. Mark Povroznik said.

If you haven’t been affected by the tridemic yet, chances are it’s only a matter of time.

UHC’s infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Povroznik says there are 3 main viruses going around.

“We got three main viruses in circulation RSV still covid is present as well as the traditional flu is gearing itself up you know all these falls into the umbrella of influenza like illness,” he said.

If you’re showing symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, and coughing, it could be one of the three viruses just mentioned, but the bad news keeps coming. Povroznik says it’s not just those 3. It could be several other viruses also circulating.

“It could be any one of them, and it could be others, like human metanoma virus, para-influenza, virus adenoid, all of these viruses are currently circulating,” said Dr. Povroznik.

He says antibiotics don’t work on viruses. You have to let them run their course.

So, what can you do to protect yourself and others?

Well, Dr. Povroznik says get vaccinated and if you feel sick stay home.

”The best advice to give everyone right now is to get vaccinated and keep your vaccines up to date. Two is we can’t forget about hand hygiene and being aware and covering our cough. They are important infectious transmission tactics, and even more importantly, as flu becomes more rampant is to stay home at least until your symptoms have improved, and you’re 24 hours with no fever and not taking medications to lower that fever,” he said.

If you’re having trouble breathing or your symptoms haven’t gotten better after a week, medical professionals recommend making a follow up visit.

