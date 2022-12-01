Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington.

Man dead in Huntington shooting

The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington.

Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after 6 p.m.

Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital before his death.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.